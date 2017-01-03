CES 2017 News

Mid-Range and Water-Resistant Samsung Galaxy A Unveiled

Brighthand Staff -

Samsung has announced its latest smartphones, the Galaxy A series. These are the first smartphones the company has introduced since the battery problems with the Note 7 in 2016. Read full article

Sony Review

Sony Xperia XZ Review: Another Solid Xperia

Dragan Petric -

The Sony Xperia XZ may not match the iPhone 7 and Galaxy S7 edge on paper, but it offers a decent experience nonetheless. Find out more about Sony's latest Android[...] Read full article

Alcatel Feature

The Best Cheap Smartphones for $100, $200, $300, & $400

Jamison Cush -

Here are great smartphones that offer close to the same performance and features as the flagships, for half the price or less. Read full article

Android Review

Motorola Moto G4 Play Review: Cheap and Capable

Grant Hatchimonji -

The Moto G line of smartphones have a well-earned reputation as the best budget smartphones. The cheapest of the new bunch is the $150 Moto G4 Play. Is it any[...] Read full article

Review

Apple iPhone 7 Plus Review: Evolutionary, But Still Great

Ed Hardy -

The iPhone 7 Plus is Apple’s latest flagship, and it’s a super-size version of the iPhone 7. It has a lot in common with its immediate predecessor, but lacks a[...] Read full article

Android News

Google Takes on Apple with Powerful Pixel and Pixel XL Phones

Ed Hardy -

Google just took the wraps off a pair of cutting-edge Android phones: the Pixel with a 5-inch AMOLED display, and the Pixel XL with a 5.5-inch display. The two seem[...] Read full article

Android Review

Moto Z Play Droid Review: Innovative and Everlasting

Jamison Cush -

The Motorola Moto Z Play Droid is a mid-range smartphone with an innovative and semi-modular design. It's definitely different from other Android smartphones, but is it any good? Read full article

Android Review

Huawei Honor 8 Review: 90 Percent Flagship at 50 Percent Price

Jamison Cush -

Good smartphones are getting cheap, and the $400 Honor 8 is a prime example. This Huawei Android smartphone is good enough on its own. But for its price, it's an[...] Read full article

Review

Samsung Gear Fit 2 Review: Fitness Tracker with a Bit of Smartwatch

Jamison Cush -

The Samsung Gear Fit 2 is an activity tracker with smartwatch features. Does it achieve the proper balance of utility, capability, and battery life? There are many similar devices that[...] Read full article

Apple Feature

Water Resistant Apple iPhone 7 and 7 Plus Ditch Headphone Jack, Bring More Storage & Better Cameras

Ed Hardy -

The new Apple iPhone 7 and Apple iPhone 7 Plus are official. These have twice the storage capacity of last year's models at the same prices, improved cameras, a redesigned[...] Read full article

