Lenovo Phab2 Pro Review: Tango Cool, Phone OK
The Lenovo Phab 2 Pro is big, but that’s not the only reason it’s different. It’s the first Android smartphone with Tango, Google's new 3D mapping camera tech, built for AR. READ FULL ARTICLE
Google Daydream View Review: Ruined by the Light
Google Daydream is the latest platform looking to bring VR to the masses. The Google Daydream View is its first headset to pair with with it. With an innovative remote, it has potential. But it also has serious problems that... READ FULL ARTICLE
Google Pixel XL Review: Two-Thirds Great
We took a Google Pixel XL for a spin. Is this the best Android smartphone? Is this Google’s long-awaited answer to the Apple iPhone? Read on to find out. READ FULL ARTICLE
Sony Xperia XZ Review: Another Solid Xperia
The Sony Xperia XZ may not match the iPhone 7 and Galaxy S7 edge on paper, but it offers a decent experience nonetheless. Find out more about Sony's latest Android smartphone. READ FULL ARTICLE
- Alcatel Review
Alcatel Idol 4S with Windows 10 Review
The Alcatel Idol 4S with Windows 10 arrives just in time for Windows phone fans. Before it, there were only... Read full article
- Android Review
Sony Xperia X Compact Review: Best Small Android Smartphone
There aren't many small Android smartphones with decent specs, so the Sony Xperia X Compact stands alone. Find out if... Read full article
- Android Review
Huawei nova plus Review: Looks Great & Performs Well, But Pricey
We first saw the Huawei nova plus at IFA 2016, where it was pitched as a mid-range handset with premium... Read full article
The Best Cheap Smartphones for $100, $200, $300, & $400
Here are great smartphones that offer close to the same performance and features as the flagships, for half the price or less. Read full article
Motorola Moto G4 Play Review: Cheap and Capable
The Moto G line of smartphones have a well-earned reputation as the best budget smartphones. The cheapest of the new bunch is the $150 Moto G4 Play. Is it any[...] Read full article
Apple iPhone 7 Plus Review: Evolutionary, But Still Great
The iPhone 7 Plus is Apple’s latest flagship, and it’s a super-size version of the iPhone 7. It has a lot in common with its immediate predecessor, but lacks a[...] Read full article
Google Takes on Apple with Powerful Pixel and Pixel XL Phones
Google just took the wraps off a pair of cutting-edge Android phones: the Pixel with a 5-inch AMOLED display, and the Pixel XL with a 5.5-inch display. The two seem[...] Read full article
Moto Z Play Droid Review: Innovative and Everlasting
The Motorola Moto Z Play Droid is a mid-range smartphone with an innovative and semi-modular design. It's definitely different from other Android smartphones, but is it any good? Read full article
Huawei Honor 8 Review: 90 Percent Flagship at 50 Percent Price
Good smartphones are getting cheap, and the $400 Honor 8 is a prime example. This Huawei Android smartphone is good enough on its own. But for its price, it's an[...] Read full article
Samsung Gear Fit 2 Review: Fitness Tracker with a Bit of Smartwatch
The Samsung Gear Fit 2 is an activity tracker with smartwatch features. Does it achieve the proper balance of utility, capability, and battery life? There are many similar devices that[...] Read full article
Water Resistant Apple iPhone 7 and 7 Plus Ditch Headphone Jack, Bring More Storage & Better Cameras
The new Apple iPhone 7 and Apple iPhone 7 Plus are official. These have twice the storage capacity of last year's models at the same prices, improved cameras, a redesigned[...] Read full article
Samsung Gear VR (2016) Review
This updated version of Samsung's virtual reality headset hasn't changed much. But the addition of a USB Type-C port and improved field of view might just make a huge difference[...] Read full article
Sony Xperia XZ and Xperia X Compact Hands On
Sony's new flagship smartphone, the Xperia XZ, and the more budget-friendly Xperia X Compact debut at IFA. Read full article